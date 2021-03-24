UMPI Softball Eager to Get Back on the Field

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s been almost two years since the University of Maine Presque Isle Softball team played against another team. Now, they’re ready to go for the 2021 season.

“We’re thrilled to be back, competing against, opposing teams rather than just inter squad,” said Head Coach Alissa Edwards.

Her student-athletes agree.

“We’re really eager,” said senior infielder Melanee Terry. “We’re really kind of a little nervous but we’re really excited to see how everyone is going to do. We’ve worked really hard.”

They’re coming into the year with a new outlook.

“Our emphasis has really been you know, be grateful,” Edwards said. “Be grateful for the game, be grateful for the opportunity, any chance we have to be on the field, or practicing or being together as a team and just be grateful for that and make the most out of it.”

Edwards says they have the outlook, they have the work ethic, and they also have the personnel. So much so that two players decided to come back for another year.

“It was a team definitely worth coming back for and playing with again and we worked so hard all of last year and this year,” said fifth year infielder Sarah Duncklee.

The other fifth year, Delaine Strout, agreed. “I think just the amount of work we put in together and just getting that final season,” she said.

Edwards and her players all have one goal in mind, a NAC championship, and they can’t wait to start the journey to it.

