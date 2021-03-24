Weather on the Web Wednesday, March 24th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone!

We’re starting off with a bit of sunshine... before clouds build in throughout the day. We’re on the drier side today, but rain is on the approach overnight into tomorrow.

Thursday will see light rain showers off-and-on throughout the day... with just minimal totals expected, 0.1″-0.25″-in. Friday will bring more in the way of steady to moderate rain, with additional rain totals of 0.75″-1.00″. The moderate rain for Friday could lead to area rivers on the rise, and the possibility for localized, minor flooding concerns for the end of the week, into the weekend.

We take a brief pause from our warmer Spring-like temperatures, as seasonable air moves in... and we return to the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday... Sunday... Monday... and into Tuesday.

With colder air, we’ll once again see wintry weather in the forecast... with snow showers for Friday night into Saturday, and also Sunday night into Monday of next week.

Hope everyone has the chance to get out to enjoy the next couple days of our Spring-like conditions! Have a great Wednesday, everyone.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.