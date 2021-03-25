All Aroostook All Stars announced for winter sports

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Aroostook League All Stars for winter sports have been announced. Here is the list.

Aroostook League

2020 - 2021 Winter All - Aroostook

Boys Class B/C Basketball

Caribou: Sawyer Deprey, Cory Herbert, Ethan Holdsworth; Central Aroostook: Stetson Nicholas, Josh Thomas; Fort Fairfield: Kadin Barnes, Kobe West; Fort Kent: Austin Delisle; Hodgdon: Walker Oliver; Houlton: Isaiah Gentle, Caleb Solomon; Madawaska: Robbie Lausier; Presque Isle: Malachi Cummings, Xavier McAtee

Girls Class B/C Basketball

Caribou: Ashlyn Bouchard, Emily Collins, Selena Savage; Central Aroostook: Maci Beals, Libby Grass; Fort Fairfield: Camryn Ala, Kassidy Gorneault, Kourtney West; Fort Kent: Larissa Daigle; Hodgdon: Emma Drew; Houlton: Mia Henderson, Olivia Henderson, Drew Warman; Presque Isle: Rhylee Kinney, Julianna Morningstar, Faith Sjoberg

Boys Class D Basketball

Ashland: Gabe Page; Easton: Austin Carver, Camden Michaud; Katahdin: Grady Ritchie; Southern Aroostook: Jacob Brooks, Hunter Burpee; Van Buren: Henry Hebert, Blake Martin, Isaiah Morales; Washburn: Aidan Churchill; Wisdom: Carter Pelletier

Girls Class D Basketball

Ashland: Jamie Poulin; Easton: Kaylee Boyce; Katahdin: Danielle Libby; Southern Aroostook: Kacy Daggett, Madison Russell, Camie Shields; Washburn: Emma Johnston; Wisdom: Emma Chamberland, Abbie Lerman, Lilly Roy

Nordic Events - Boys

Ashland: Dane Driscoll; Caribou: Michael Cyr, George Ferland, Brady Miller, Jim O’Meara, Alex Ring, Malachai Willey; Fort Kent: Miguel Sanclemente, Rafael Sanclemente; Madawaska: Justin Pelletier, Brandon Ringuette; Southern Aroostook:

Luke Streinz

Nordic Events - Girls

Caribou: Kayley Bell, Brooke Moir; Fort Kent: Mya Eno, Mira Kelly, Nancy Martin, Hannah Lovely, Annabelle Reardon; Madawaska: Emma Gendreau, Emma Pelletier; Presque Isle: Amanda Winslow

Alpine Events – Boys

Caribou: Carter Belanger, Keith Bray, Tanner Brashaw, Eliott Sleeper, P.J. Thornton; Central Aroostook: Brighton Kingsbury; Fort Kent: Max Bois, Devin Gagnon, Walker Marquis, Griffin Sibley, Andre Sirois; Madawaska: Pierre Hickey; Presque Isle: Clay Greg; Wisdom: Sam Roy

Alpine Events – Girls

Caribou: Edie Shea, Ella Voisine, Macy Wakem; Fort Kent: Morgan Cyr, Kate Lamarre, Lindsay Ouellette, Darci Pelletier, Mallory Sirois, Shelby Theriault; Presque Isle: Izabelle Higgins

Alpine/Nordic Events – Girls

Fort Kent: Elly Sirois

