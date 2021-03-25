COVID restrictions for houses of worship loosen March 26

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The end of March brings events to religious calendars across the world. Whether you’re celebrating Easter, Passover, or any other event coming up, you’ll be glad to hear that 50% occupancy—or 50 persons, whichever is greater—will be allowed at Maine services starting March 26.

“Right now our registrations for this weekend are double what they were for last weekend and we expect to have a very significant crowd on easter,” said Pastor Bud Fancy, the leader at Framework Church.

Pastor Bud said they are continuing social distancing and masking, but are working hard to make sure everyone who wants to attend Framework’s Easter mass can.

Bishop Robert Deeley of the Diocese of Portland agreed.

“Families don’t have to feel anymore that they’re taking up spaces other people should have,” Bishop Deeley said.

He also emphasized that everyone needs to follow COVID practices,

“As long as we do what we’re asked to do together, we will continue to help people stay safe,” Bishop Deeley said. “It’s all very confusing I know, but we’ll take care of working out the confusion.”

By the end of May, Maine is expected to open services up to 75% capacity, and until then, 50% is a welcome change for congregations across the state.

