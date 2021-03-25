Advertisement

COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe in pregnant and lactating women.

Researchers in Massachusetts looked at 131 women who had received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine – 115 of them were pregnant or lactating.

Researchers found they had about the same vaccine-induced antibody levels as non-pregnant women and also passed on protective antibodies to their newborns.

The study authors say additional research is needed to understand how long those antibodies will last.

The researchers also found no evidence of more intense side effects in pregnant and lactating women compared to the general population.

The study was published Thursday in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Outbreak at Aroostook County Jail
Versant Power crews are working to restore power to a section of Presque Isle, following an...
Accident disrupts power to section of Presque Isle
The Aroostook League has announced all stars for the winter sports season.
All Aroostook All Stars announced for winter sports
Ashland is raising fees for services the town provides to its neighbors, citing increased costs.
Fee increase driven by rising costs
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA

Latest News

Cold-stunned sea turtles were released into the Gulf of Mexico after rehabilitation.
Cold stunned Texas sea turtles return to Gulf of Mexico
Phone lines are damaged after a possible tornado in Helena.
Officials: At least 5 people killed after tornado in Calhoun County, Ala.
Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm...
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100
This combination of 2018-2020 photos shows, from left, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Google CEO...
Lawmakers press Big Tech CEOs on speech responsibility
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway