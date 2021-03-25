Advertisement

Greenhouse project gives back to community

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A University of Maine at Presque Isle professor and his students are working to fill the plates of others in need. Kathy McCarty has more in this week’s County Ag Report.

It may be too soon to start an outdoor garden, but at UMPI’s greenhouse, vegetables destined to feed those in need, on campus and off, will be ready for harvest in the coming weeks.

“We’re growing lots of fresh veggies and we’re going to donate them to food-insecure students and local food banks. We have a grant from the U-Maine System Hunger Dialogue Grant,” says Larry Feinstein, Associate Professor of Biology at UMPI.

The program gives students greenhouse production experience, while providing food for those in need.

“We’ve got green beans and peas. We’ve got quite a few tomatoes growing. We have pear tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, and whole tomatoes like beefsteak tomatoes that we can use in sandwiches and such,” says Allison Basye, a Pre-Med Biology Student at UMPI.

They’re also growing a variety of lettuces, carrots and green peppers. Allison Basye brings past experience to her work at UMPI’s greenhouse, having worked with her father who was a farmer in Florida.

Basye says, “I grew up on the farms in central Florida, worked in greenhouses and warehouses. My mother also worked in greenhouses as well. When she was a student in Florida, at the university, she also started a greenhouse project as well.”

Like Basye, fellow student Zoe Aylward is responsible for the daily care of plants.

“I kinda help out with everything. I help measuring, watering, keeping data, that type if stuff. Right now we’re working on a form for the students that are interested in the veggies that we grow here,” says Zoe Aylward, an Environmental Science Student at UMPI.

