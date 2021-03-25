Maine CDC reports 218 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 218 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 731.

The 218 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 49,190.

The Maine CDC said 235,740 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 17.54% of the population.

Aroostook County has 5 new cases, bringing the total to 1,376.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 731

Total cases: 49,190

Confirmed cases: 37,981

Probable cases: 11,209

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.28%

14-day positivity rate: 1.9%

Currently hospitalized: 78

Patients in intensive care: 30

Patients on ventilators: 11

