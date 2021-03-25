Van Buren latest school to start a Hall of Fame

VAN BUREN , Maine (WAGM) -Van Buren is the latest school to honor outstanding athletes from the past by starting an athletics Hall of Fame. The first class will be inducted next year.

Matt Rossignol:” I think it is important in a community to show that we value the student athletes from the past. It recognizes their accomplishments and recognizes them. I think it also gives our current student athletes something to aspire towards. By doing this we are hoping it is something that is very meaningful for our community and it adds to our culture. It says what our student athletes do while here is really important.”

The Banners and trophy cases show some of the rich history of the school and the 11 person committee is looking for names to consider for induction.

Rossignol:” If there are any Van Buren Alumni or anyone out there who thinks of someone they would like to nominate they can go to Van Buren Athletics on Facebook and there is a link to nominate people. We are excited we have a lot of work to do and the community has been very supportive.”

The tentative plan is to honor the first Hall of Fame Class in August of 2022. The Crusaders have had a lot of success individually and team wise over the years and that is why the committee will also recognize successful teams.

Rossignol:” We want to focus on positive things and by having this Hall of Fame we are going to acknowledge some of the great of the past. Not just individuals, but one of the things we also want to do is recognize a team. For instance the 1977 Class B Girls State Basketball Champions coached by Jackie Derosier. That was our first State Championship and boys soccer has won seven State Championships. Not many schools in Aroostook County can claim that. We have a lot to be proud of here in Van Buren.”

