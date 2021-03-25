Advertisement

Weather on the Web Thursday, March 25th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

Steady rain showers this morning... will turn to scattered light rain showers throughout the day. We’re also seeing widespread foggy and misty conditions, as you head out the door. Take a little extra precaution on the roadways this morning.

Rain showers look to wind down by the late afternoon... with a few peeks of sun. Then, tomorrow brings another batch of moderate to localized heavier rain, and additional rain totals between 0.75″-1.00″-in.

We’ll then have colder air filtering in late night Friday into Saturday morning... with the rain transitioning over to sleet and eventually snow showers. Snow showers will last into Saturday, and could be steady to moderate at times. Overall, we’re looking to pick up snow totals Friday PM into Saturday AM, between 2.0-5.0″-in.

More wintry weather is expected Sunday night into Monday of next week, as well. And right now, this is shaping up to be a fairly significant system with medium- to potentially higher-end snow totals amounts, roughly between 6.0-8.0″-inches.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe Thursday!

