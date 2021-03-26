Advertisement

All counties remain green in Maine DOE’s color-coded system

The next education update is on April 9th.
The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during...
The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during the pandemic. All counties remain green.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - All counties remain green in the Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

Green indicates it’s safe for in-person learning, yellow suggests a hybrid model, and red calls for remote learning.

Maine DHHS and the Maine CDC continue to review evidence that indicates lower transmission of the virus in schools compared to the general population.

The two-week new case rate has remained steady, and the positivity rates for all counties are below 5%.

Officials say this demonstrates in-person learning in schools that follow precautions can be conducted safely.

Two weeks ago, Piscataquis County was being closely monitored.

Since then, both the new case rate and positivity rate have dropped in Piscataquis County and are now consistent with other counties.

