Despite the rain we are receiving today, the director of Aroostook Emergency management agency says there isn’t a high risk for flooding over the weekend

Darren Woods says that there will be increased flood watch this weekend, but he isn’t anticipating any significant flooding. He says that as far as ice movement, they’re already seeing some ice jams forming.(WAGM)
By Megan Cole
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Despite the rain we are receiving today, the director of Aroostook Emergency management agency says there isn’t a high risk for flooding over the weekend.

Darren Woods says that there will be increased flood watch this weekend, but he isn’t anticipating any significant flooding. He says that as far as ice movement, they’re already seeing some ice jams forming.

“We already have ice jams on the rivers so and so it’s really just a matter of when those will you know start to move and how thick they will be when they do move. So those factors are what we’re looking for.”

Woods says that you can follow the Aroostook County Flood Watch Page on Facebook for more information about flooding in your area.

