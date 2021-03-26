Advertisement

Live long in sculpture: 20-foot art planned for Spock symbol

The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be placed in front of the...
The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be placed in front of the Museum of Science in Boston.(Source: Boston Museum of Science)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The Museum of Science in Boston is paying tribute to city native Leonard Nimoy with a 20-foot sculpture shaped like Mr. Spock’s split-fingered “live long and prosper” hand gesture, the museum and the late “Star Trek” actor’s family announced Friday.

The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be placed in front of the museum. The announcement was made on the same day former Mayor Marty Walsh proclaimed Leonard Nimoy Day in the city.

“The ‘live long and prosper’ symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” his daughter, Julie Nimoy, said in a statement. “My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial. The sculpture not only depicts one of the world’s most recognized and loved gestures for peace, tolerance, and diversity, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my dad’s life and legacy.”

Nimoy, born in the West End just blocks from the museum, had a 60-year Hollywood career as an actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist and photographer. He died in 2015 at age 83.

The idea for the half-human, half-Vulcan’s hand gesture originated from Nimoy himself, who was inspired by an ancient blessing he saw in his synagogue as a youth, the museum said.

“He lifted our aspirations and hopes through his commitment to science, intellectual curiosity, generosity, and, yes, logic,” museum President Tim Ritche said in a statement. “He reminded us about the best part of humanity and gave us a vision for building a society based on reason and tolerance.”

Finalization of the site plan, fundraising and construction is underway.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Aroostook League has announced all stars for the winter sports season.
All Aroostook All Stars announced for winter sports
COVID-19 Outbreak at Aroostook County Jail
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
By the end of May, Maine is expected to open these services up to 75% capacity
COVID restrictions for houses of worship loosen March 26
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 218 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Latest News

Christina Angelique Formyduval is accused of abusing her daughter with a homemade paddle.
N.C. mother accused of beating child with belt, homemade paddle
FILE - In this April 30, 2014, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry poses...
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry dies at 84
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Colorado mass shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase
The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal
The focus of efforts going forward is to determine a motive, Boulder County District Attorney...
Motive of Boulder shooting suspect remains to be seen, district attorney says