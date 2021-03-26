Advertisement

Maine CDC identifies case of new COVID-19 variant

A molecular test identified one positive case of the P1 variant.
(none)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC has identified a third COVID-19 variant in the state.

A molecular test identified a positive case of the P1 variant in a Franklin County resident with no recent travel history.

The variant was first identified in Brazil.

The Maine CDC says there have been 15 cases of the U.K. variant and 4 of the South African variant.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Aroostook League has announced all stars for the winter sports season.
All Aroostook All Stars announced for winter sports
COVID-19 Outbreak at Aroostook County Jail
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
By the end of May, Maine is expected to open these services up to 75% capacity
COVID restrictions for houses of worship loosen March 26
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 218 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Latest News

More than 400 people have been charged with crimes related to theft of COVID relief funds.
400+ charged with COVID relief theft
More states are expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as the president sets a goal of 200...
COVID: More states expand vaccine eligibility
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Shots in little arms: COVID-19 vaccine testing turns to kids
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House,...
Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda
Biden sets a new vaccination goal as the coronavirus spreads at the border
Biden sets a new vaccination goal as the coronavirus spreads at the border