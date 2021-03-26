Maine CDC reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 253 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 731.

The 253 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 49,443. It is the highest new daily case total since early February.

The Maine CDC said 244,527 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 18.19% of the population.

Aroostook County has 4 new cases, bringing the total to 1,380.

