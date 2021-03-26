Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 253 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 731.

The 253 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 49,443. It is the highest new daily case total since early February.

The Maine CDC said 244,527 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 18.19% of the population.

Aroostook County has 4 new cases, bringing the total to 1,380.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 731
  • Total cases: 49,443
  • Confirmed cases: 38,057
  • Probable cases: 11,386
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.64%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.9%
  • Currently hospitalized: 73
  • Patients in intensive care: 27
  • Patients on ventilators: 10

