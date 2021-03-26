Advertisement

Old Town man facing numerous charges after dispute in Hudson

27-year-old Justin Loring of Old Town is facing a number of charges.
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they received several calls last night just before...
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they received several calls last night just before nine reporting shots were being fired on the Hudson Road in Hudson.(Storyblocks)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town man is in custody after police say he got into a dispute with another man, shooting his vehicle.

27-year-old Justin Loring of Old Town is facing a number of charges.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they received several calls Thursday night just before 9:00 p.m. reporting shots were being fired on the Hudson Road in Hudson.

A short time later, a man called dispatch indicating Loring had shot his vehicle after a verbal dispute.

The victim says he was able to get away from Loring, but when he stopped because of damage to his vehicle, Loring arrived and physically assaulted him.

Police say Loring fled and was later stopped by authorities.

Loring was arrested on multiple charges including criminal threatening, reckless conduct with a firearm, and assault.

On Thursday, March 25th at 8:50pm, Penobscot Regional Communication Center received several calls, reporting shots were...

Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Aroostook League has announced all stars for the winter sports season.
All Aroostook All Stars announced for winter sports
COVID-19 Outbreak at Aroostook County Jail
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
By the end of May, Maine is expected to open these services up to 75% capacity
COVID restrictions for houses of worship loosen March 26
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 218 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Latest News

Relay for Life
This past year Relay for Life has taken the chance to evolve
Relay for life
Relay for life
The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during...
All counties remain green in Maine DOE’s color-coded system
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths