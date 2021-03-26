Police warn motorists to use caution in residential neighborhoods

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A rollover Tuesday on Dudley Street in Presque Isle has police warning motorists to use caution when traveling, especially in residential neighborhoods.

Chief Laurie Kelly, of the Presque Isle Police Department, says the driver in Tuesday’s crash was operating under the influence of drugs. She says although the driver took out a utility pole causing a power outage to parts of Presque Isle, it could have been much worse, given the location.

“People are out, like you said, walking and exercising and walking their dogs and stuff, and the weather is warmer, so, yeah, they just gotta pay attention to the pedestrian traffic that wasn’t necessarily as much last year as it is this year,” says Chief Laurie Kelly, of the Presque Isle Police Department.

Though the driver was charged with possession of meth, operating under the influence, will have to pay restitution for the damaged pole, and destroyed his pickup, Chief Kelly says the outcome could have been far worse. School had just gotten out and the street is a common travel route for children. She urges motorists to slow down and be aware of their surroundings, especially in residential neighborhoods.

