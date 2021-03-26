Advertisement

This past year Relay for Life has taken the chance to evolve

By Adriana
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Aroostook County, Maine (WAGM) - Over the past year the pandemic has postponed or cancelled many events, but Relay for Life has taken this as an opportunity to evolve. Adriana Sanchez has the story.

2020 was Relay for Lifes 25th anniversary. While Covid-19 limited what they could do for events and fundraisers over the year, the organization chose to use the time as a chance to grow.

“So Covid gave us an opportunity to look at what we had done over the past 25 years, what’s working and what’s maybe isn’t working anymore and to shift that so our team can still be engaged and have a new – new concept to get them behind and hopeful our community can be involved with it as well,” said Jordyn Madore, Event Lead fro Aroostook Relay 360.

One of those changes is their name. Relay for life in Aroostook county will now be called Aroostook Relay 360.

“We’ve taken all of those pieces that our Relay for Life volunteers find important and we took that and matched it with what our community seems to buy into and we’ve made it so now our event is a year long event is made up of smaller segments of fundraising opportunities that our community can be a part of,” explained Madore.

Although the events will be shorter, it will still include key highlights to make sure it still has the same concept.

“Instead of that being an 18 hour overnight event like it has been in the past, it would be a 2 or three hours event where we can recognize all the work that our teams do all year long we can recognize our sponsors who year after year come back and support these teams and support this mission and I think that’s important & we can also support our survivors maybe do a celebration or walk they would normally do , do something that reminds them of that, survivors are we come out & do what we do so really making sure we highlight them and doing some luminara event as well,” said Madore.

Aroostook Relay 360 currently has an ongoing raffle for the month of March.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

