UMPI Baseball Can’t Wait to Be Back on the Diamond.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - COVID-19 stopped the University of Maine Presque Isle baseball team’s season in 2020. With games coming up this weekend, they are approaching this year with a renewed outlook.

“I don’t know if excitement is the word I would use,” said Head Coach Roger Stinson. “As you look back to what happened last year with us heading out and then getting turned around and going through the pandemic that we have. I really don’t know if excitement is the word. I don’t know, it’s past the word excitement.”

They’re looking to improve from last season, something that will start with their senior leadership.

“I would like to go out on top and at least make the playoffs. We have a pretty young team but we can build off that for sure,” said senior William Stinson.

But in order to improve, there needs to be change, so they’ve added some new faces and firepower including sophomore Timmy Burns who has similar ambitions to his upperclassmen teammates.

“Win as many games as possible, that’s always the goal,” said first year Timmy Burns.

The Owls hope the combination of rookies and vets will propel them to victories.

“I’d like to see double digit wins,” said senior Jordan Hanscom. “That’s a big one right now. I think we’ve got enough talent on the team, enough returning guys that we can be good.”

But, they’re just very grateful that they get to be back on the diamond.

“I’ve had time to accept that this is my last ride so it’s going to be pretty great to be able to play,” said William Stinson.

I am pumped. That COVID year really got us more hungry,” said Burns.

“There’s nothing anyone could have told me to prepare me for how quick college went and how fast college baseball went so I’m trying to take it one step at a time and enjoy it while I can,” said Hanscom.

The Owls will get to start the first step of the journey this weekend when they play Thomas College on Saturday.

