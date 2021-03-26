Weather on the Web Friday, March 26th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday, everyone!

Dense, widespread fog this morning is Countywide and impacting travel to start off your day. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place by the NWS until 10:00am. Visibilities are dropping-off to below a 1/4″-of a mile, and make sure to take it slow out the door this morning.

We also have moderate to heavier rain moving in throughout the day... and we’re likely to pick up 0.75″-1.00″-in. of rain. Then, we switch over to that mix and snow showers tonight into tomorrow morning.

Northwest Aroostook is already under a Winter Weather Advisory, effective 6:00pm tonight through 6:00am Saturday morning. Overall, snow totals are going to be on the lower-end tonight into tomorrow, with SE sections receiving 1-3″-in., Central portions 2-4″-in., & NW Aroostook picking up 3-5″-in.

Then we have brief high pressure and clearing Saturday PM into Sunday AM. However, another system moves in for Sunday afternoon/evening into Monday morning, bringing more medium-to-higher range snow total amounts, ranging upwards of 6-8″-inches. It’s going to be a messy Monday morning commute, but we quickly clear out into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe weekend!

