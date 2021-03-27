Maine CDC reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 210 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 5 new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 736.

The 210 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 49,653.

The Maine CDC said 250,588 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 18.64% of the population.

Aroostook County has 7 new cases, bringing the total to 1,387.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 736

Total cases: 49,653

Confirmed cases: 38,221

Probable cases: 11,432

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.28%

14-day positivity rate: 1.9%

Currently hospitalized: 73

Patients in intensive care: 27

Patients on ventilators: 10

