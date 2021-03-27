Maine Marine Patrol Recovers Fisherman’s Body from Port Clyde Harbor

Port Clyde Harbor, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Patrol is conducting an investigation after they recovered a body Friday night around 9pm from Port Clyde Harbor.

Marine Patrol received a report earlier in the evening that a local fisherman’s skiff was found adrift in the harbor with no one aboard.

Marine Patrol, along with members of the Knox County Sheriff’s office, local fire and EMS services, US Coast Guard, and a large group of local fishermen and Good Samaritans assisted with a search of the harbor and nearby shoreline.

The body has been identified as Travis Thorbjornson.

Thorbjornson’s body has been transported to the Medical Examiners Office in Augusta for an autopsy.

The investigation is still on going.

