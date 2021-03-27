Massachusetts woman found dead on Short Sands Beach in York

YORK, Maine (WAGM) - A 35 year old woman from Massachusetts was found dead on Short Sands Beach on Friday, March 26th. At approximately 3:54 pm the York Police Department received multiple 911 calls for what was reported as a male assaulting a female behind a large rock on the beach. Upon their arrival, the York Police patrolmen identified the male party in the assault. York Police detained the male suspect and brought him to the Police Department. The female party was located deceased behind a rock. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – South was called to assist York Police with the investigation.

The female victim has been identified as 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena of Bedford, Massachusetts. The male suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey Buchannan also of Bedford, Massachusetts.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner completed the autopsy on Saturday morning. They determined that the cause of death was blunt force injury to the head and the manner was homicide. Buchannan is expected to make his first court appearance at the York County Superior Court in Alfred next week.

