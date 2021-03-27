Advertisement

Massachusetts woman found dead on Short Sands Beach in York

police lights
police lights(AP)
By Adriana
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Maine (WAGM) - A 35 year old woman from Massachusetts was found dead on Short Sands Beach on Friday, March 26th. At approximately 3:54 pm the York Police Department received multiple 911 calls for what was reported as a male assaulting a female behind a large rock on the beach. Upon their arrival, the York Police patrolmen identified the male party in the assault. York Police detained the male suspect and brought him to the Police Department. The female party was located deceased behind a rock. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – South was called to assist York Police with the investigation.

The female victim has been identified as 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena of Bedford, Massachusetts. The male suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey Buchannan also of Bedford, Massachusetts.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner completed the autopsy on Saturday morning. They determined that the cause of death was blunt force injury to the head and the manner was homicide. Buchannan is expected to make his first court appearance at the York County Superior Court in Alfred next week.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police are warning motorists to use caution in residential neighborhoods,...
Police warn motorists to use caution in residential neighborhoods
Maine CDC identifies case of new COVID-19 variant
Ongoing Officer-Involved Shooting in Norridgewock
UPDATE: Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Norridgewock
More than 400 people have been charged with crimes related to theft of COVID relief funds.
400+ charged with COVID relief theft
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative

Latest News

Maine Marine Patrol Recovers Fisherman’s Body from Port Clyde Harbor
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths
Supers comment on teacher shortage
Despite the rain we are receiving today, the director of Aroostook Emergency management agency says there isn’t a high risk for flooding over the weekend