Maine CDC reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 179 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 736.

The 179 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 49,850.

The Maine CDC said 254,301 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 18.92% of the population.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 736
  • Total cases: 49,850
  • Confirmed cases: 38,324
  • Probable cases: 11,526
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.28%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.9%
  • Currently hospitalized: 78
  • Patients in intensive care: 28
  • Patients on ventilators: 8

