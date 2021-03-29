Advertisement

After 2020 canceled the annual Maine Maple Sunday, producers in Aroostook County were eager to continue this long-standing tradition

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A sweet and syrupy tradition was back this weekend. After 2020 canceled the annual Maine Maple Sunday, producers in Aroostook County were eager to continue this long-standing tradition.

“Driving in here you see about 600 trees are tapped of our 4500,” said Clark Bradbury, a farmhand at his family’s sugar house. “People like to come out here because they like to drive through the woods here and see what the process looks like.”

Maple producers were glad to welcome people back for Maine Maple Sunday. Despite the chilly weather, many still bundled up and enjoyed.

“It’s amazing, Aroostook county people—it’s snowing, it’s cold and people still come out,” said Kevin Brannen, co-owner of Spring Break maple farm.

Many people had to wait outside for a turn in the store. The Brannens of Spring Break Maple Farms say they didn’t have as many people come out as they have in previous years.

“Which is really good in order for us to follow CDC distancing,” said Kristi Brannen.

At Bradbury’s, the numbers were average for Maple Sunday. They saw a couple of hundred people throughout the weekend

“We love to see the kids and the families come out,” said Bradbury. “We love that they’re interested in it, and we love to share our knowledge.”

Both sugarhouses say they were glad to open up for this annual tradition.

“All I can say is hold on for next year, because we’re going to be doing it bigger and better,” said Kevin Brannen.

Bradbury’s and Spring Break were just two of more than 100 sugar houses throughout the state that participated in this Maine Maple Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Massachusetts woman found dead on Short Sands Beach in York
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Presque Isle Police are warning motorists to use caution in residential neighborhoods,...
Police warn motorists to use caution in residential neighborhoods
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA

Latest News

A sweet and syrupy tradition was back this weekend
After 2020 canceled the annual Maine Maple Sunday, producers in Aroostook County were eager to continue this long-standing tradition
COVID-19
Maine surpasses 50,000 total COVID-19 cases as state reports 180 additional cases Monday
Senators Collins and King both announced that the Maine Department of Health and Human services...
Collins and King grant $9.7 million to mental health and substance use
Senators Collins and King both announced that the Maine Department of Health and Human services...
Collins and King Grant $9.7 million to mental health and substance use