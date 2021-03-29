PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A sweet and syrupy tradition was back this weekend. After 2020 canceled the annual Maine Maple Sunday, producers in Aroostook County were eager to continue this long-standing tradition.

“Driving in here you see about 600 trees are tapped of our 4500,” said Clark Bradbury, a farmhand at his family’s sugar house. “People like to come out here because they like to drive through the woods here and see what the process looks like.”

Maple producers were glad to welcome people back for Maine Maple Sunday. Despite the chilly weather, many still bundled up and enjoyed.

“It’s amazing, Aroostook county people—it’s snowing, it’s cold and people still come out,” said Kevin Brannen, co-owner of Spring Break maple farm.

Many people had to wait outside for a turn in the store. The Brannens of Spring Break Maple Farms say they didn’t have as many people come out as they have in previous years.

“Which is really good in order for us to follow CDC distancing,” said Kristi Brannen.

At Bradbury’s, the numbers were average for Maple Sunday. They saw a couple of hundred people throughout the weekend

“We love to see the kids and the families come out,” said Bradbury. “We love that they’re interested in it, and we love to share our knowledge.”

Both sugarhouses say they were glad to open up for this annual tradition.

“All I can say is hold on for next year, because we’re going to be doing it bigger and better,” said Kevin Brannen.

Bradbury’s and Spring Break were just two of more than 100 sugar houses throughout the state that participated in this Maine Maple Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.