Appointments have been filling up fast at Cary Medical Center for the COVID-19 vaccine, especially since people 50 and over are now eligible

By Megan Cole
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Appointments have been filling up fast at Cary Medical Center for the COVID-19 vaccine, especially since people 50 and over are now eligible.

Dr. Regen Gallagher, Chief Medical Officer for Cary Medical Center, says when they opened the first clinic to 50 and over, they were booked out within 5 hours. She says it’s encouraging to see more and more people get vaccinated.

Regen: We are quite frankly really ecstatic to be at this point the faster they open the levels the happier we are we just wanna get vaccines in arms and that will help everything everybody and everything get back to the more normal that we’re all craving.

Dr. Gallagher says that you can sign up for the vaccine by visiting cary medical center. Org or pines health. Org. She says if you don’t have internet access to call Cary Medical Center to set up an appointment or the Aroostook Agency on Aging or ACAP.

