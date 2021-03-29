Collins and King grant $9.7 million to mental health and substance use

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Concerns over mental health and substance use have grown during the pandemic.

Senators Collins and King both announced that the Maine Department of Health and Human services received $9.7 million in funding for programs throughout the state.

The federal funds were part of the December relief package and were announced just last week.

“That allows us to help people who maybe don’t have insurance or who aren’t eligible for certain insurance programs pay for treatment so we can help people who aren’t insured. It also helps us fund support services for mental health and substance use that aren’t typically reimbursed by insurances,” said Pollard.

Dr Jessica Pollard says DHHS is looking forward to investing the funds in prevention, building resilience, and supports. At Aroostook Mental Health Center, Lorraine Chamberlain says they hope the funds can go toward making much needed resources available, especially in rural areas like the county.

