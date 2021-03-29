Emergency Management Officials Warn About Dangers of Flooding

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Emergency Management officials are warning people about the dangers of flooding in some areas of the County.

With warmer stretches of weather and added precipitation, ice break up has led to ice jams, localized flooding, and road closures throughout the County.

“This is kind of typical for this time of year as we start warming up after our colder months,” Greg Cornwell, Meteorologist for the National Weather Service said. “What happens is really any time during the winter we have a warmup or a thaw, where ice is built up on the rivers, it can either adhere or anchor to the bottom of the river causing a more stable jam. Or kind of chunk up and get hooked on the sides… Sometimes the river has big ice walls that form, and kind of help channel the ice or block it from smoothly running down the river.”

Over the weekend, parts of Allagash, Fort Fairfield, Caribou, and Washburn saw flooding on the roadways. Emergency Management Director, Darren Woods, says this can be dangerous.

“Heed the warnings of the signs, turn around don’t drown,” Woods said. “Do not go into that flooded area. There is no way for you to know if the road is still good underneath. You might see pavement stretching across, but you might not know that the ground underneath is all eroded and gone until you get on top of it. It’s really dangerous.”

“If the water is covering the road you can’t tell what the road condition is underneath,” Cornwell adds. “You don’t know until your car might be floating away.”

The National Weather service has issued a flood warning for parts of Central Aroostook County, which extends into the morning hours on Tuesday.

