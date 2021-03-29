Madawaska uses Easter egg event to encourage youth to stay active

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -

The Easter Bunny is getting a little help in distributing Easter eggs in the St. John Valley this year.

The Madawaska Recreation Department is hosting an Egg My Yard event, says Director Sam Cyr. In past years, Easter activities were usually held inside. But due to continued size limits on gatherings, Cyr found an alternative to get the kids active. The Department is bringing the egg hunts to homes or neighborhoods.

“We got comments from people who live in other communities asking, you know, ‘how far ya gonna go,’ from multiple communities, so I guess I didn’t really know how to respond at first. I contacted our town manager and said, you know, we have a lot of interest. With knowing that, like, for example Frenchville and St. Agatha don’t have full-time rec departments, so I wasn’t sure if they were even doing anything for Easter, so I said, you know, I explained to Gary the situation and he gave us his whole support to go service communities - surrounding communities. So we ended up doing Frenchville, St. Agatha, Fort Kent, and Wallagrass, as well as Grand Isle,” says Sam Cyr, Director of the Madawaska Recreation Department.

Over 7,400 eggs were ordered, and will be distributed next week, just in time for Easter. Cyr says donations and volunteer efforts will bring lots of smiles to Valley youth.

