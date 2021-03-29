Maine home sales and prices continue to surge in late winter
The Maine Association of Realtors said high demand for single-family existing homes in the state led to a sales increase of nearly 23% in February 2021 compared to February 2020.
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine home sales continued to surge through the winter, and prices have also jumped in the state.
The association said prices of homes also rose nearly 13% to a median sales price of $244,900.
The trends in Maine were similar to nationwide sales trends.
