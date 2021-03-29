Maine surpasses 50,000 total COVID-19 cases as state reports 180 additional cases Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 180 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 736.

The 180 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 50,030.

The Maine CDC said 255,228 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 18.99% of the population.

Aroostook County has 13 new cases since Friday, bringing the total to 1,393.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 736

Total cases: 50,030

Confirmed cases: 38,481

Probable cases: 11,549

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.65%

14-day positivity rate: 1.9%

Currently hospitalized: 77

Patients in intensive care: 24

Patients on ventilators: 9

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.