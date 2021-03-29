Officials reflect on the benefits of online meetings

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Internet meetings are proving to be a valuable tool, replacing in-person meetings since the start of the pandemic. Kathy McCarty speaks with officials about the benefits.

Online platforms have replaced in-person meetings, with much success. Superintendent Ben Greenlaw credits online meetings with improving communication between school districts.

“It’s much more important, I think, for us to meet on a regular basis, due the ebbs and flows of the virus and, you know, things that we’re dealing with and to just support each other, so that’s something that we didn’t do before this and it works really well,” says Ben Greenlaw, Superintendent of MSAD 1.

Administrator Ryan D. Pelletier says things like Zoom sessions have been used for more than just communicating between County offices. For the first time, an online meeting was held for union negotiations.

“Our team is comprised of people that are based in Caribou and Houlton. Union folks are based in Houlton primarily, but also have representatives from their national organization in Springfield, Massachusetts, and - and their business rep is in southern Maine. And so all of our meetings have been done by Zoom. It’s been an interesting process,” says Ryan D. Pelletier, Administrator for the County of Aroostook.

Steven Johnson of the Cooperative Extension says in the past year he’s attended online meetings, rather than in-person, with participants from across the U.S. and other countries.

“The negative thing is you don’t get to see a lot of friends and colleagues. But honestly it’s opening up the opportunities for a wider audience. And you can go to a lot more wider things where you don’t have to travel to go do it. And that has been a positive,” says Steven Johnson, Crop Specialist for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

Online meetings are better use of participants’ time, there’s also a cost-saving aspect.

“This has actually be quite a cost-savings for The County, not having to pay for travel and, you know, meeting expenses that just come with hosting a meeting in person,” says Pelletier.

All agree, though they look forward to attending in-person meetings, they believe online access has proven to be a useful tool - a tool that will be incorporated into future gatherings long after the pandemic ends. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.