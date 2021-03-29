Advertisement

ONLY IN TEXAS: People on horseback wait in drive-thru line at new east Texas Starbucks

This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Some things you only see in Texas... like people on horseback waiting in line at a drive-thru.

That’s exactly what happened Monday, March 29 as a new Starbucks opened in Marshall, Texas.

Darlene Evans captured the photos below of a couple on horseback waiting in line for their coffee with the cars in the drive-thru line.

This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)

The new Starbucks is located at 100 East End Blvd. N in Marshall. It’s at the northeast corner of Highway 59 and E Houston Street.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Massachusetts woman found dead on Short Sands Beach in York
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Presque Isle Police are warning motorists to use caution in residential neighborhoods,...
Police warn motorists to use caution in residential neighborhoods

Latest News

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Lt. Col. Kris Clark, of the...
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults
Officials have found a number of benefits to using online meetings, with plans to continue...
Officials reflect on the benefits of online meetings
Due to decreased demand and government mandates during the pandemic, airlines cut flights...
Grounded: Some cities lost more than half their flights amid COVID-19
President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will be meeting in Washington...
US eyes additional UN action on N. Korea after missile tests
Officials reflect on the benefits of online meetings