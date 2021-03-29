Advertisement

Weather on the Web Monday, March 29th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 29, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

Lingering mix and snow showers throughout the day today... combined with strong gusting winds of 50+ mph, will lead to additional visibility and localized travel impacts.

A wind advisory by the NWS is in effect from 10:00am through 7:00pm... and we can’t rule out the possibility of patchy areas of blowing snow, and a few isolated to scattered power outages across the County.

In addition, there are a number of road closures still in place from the weekend... with a few lingering Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories. If you come across any standing water or road inundations... never drive through flooded roadways. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great Monday!

