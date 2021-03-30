Advertisement

2 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 223 new cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 223 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 738. The two new deaths were reported in Oxford and Penobscot counties.

The 223 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 50,253.

The Maine CDC said 259,077 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 19.27% of the population.

Aroostook County haws 4 new cases, bringing the total to 1,397.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 738
  • Total cases: 50,253
  • Confirmed cases: 38,593
  • Probable cases: 11,660
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.65%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.9%
  • Currently hospitalized: 78
  • Patients in intensive care: 24
  • Patients on ventilators: 7

