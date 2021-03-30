Advertisement

Biden’s dog involved in another biting incident

The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.

It happened Monday afternoon on the White House South Lawn.

Two people with knowledge of the incident said it involved a National Park Service employee.

It required medical attention from the White House Medical Unit.

Major is a 3-year-old German shepherd the Bidens adopted in 2018.

The first biting incident last month was described as a nip as Major was getting acclimated to his new surroundings.

The White House said out of an abundance of caution Major was sent to the Biden’s Delaware home where he received training before he returned.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
High winds leave thousands of Mainers without power Monday
A sweet and syrupy tradition was back this weekend
After 2020 canceled the annual Maine Maple Sunday, producers in Aroostook County were eager to continue this long-standing tradition
Ice Jams Cause Flooding in Aroostook County
Emergency Management Officials Warn About Dangers of Flooding

Latest News

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate addresses media in the lobby of the Virginia Beach...
State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting
Tony the Tiger® teams up with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® superfan and legendary Hall of Famer...
Shaq adds mini basketballs to Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal
President Joe Biden calls the new Georgia voting law "an atrocity."
GOP governors ignore Biden’s latest plea on mask mandates
Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
LIVE: Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving