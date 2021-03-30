College, one year later

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Last Spring, colleges were in an unprecedented position regarding education during a global pandemic. The campus culture that college students enjoy changed, and virtual education became a norm in both grade school and higher ed.

“What’s gonna happen to the student coming out of high school that spent a year in a covid environment working from home?” asked Tim Crowley, president at NMCC. “We really don’t know either.”

NMCC and University of Maine have support services to help incoming freshmen adapt to college, and Crowley says those services will also help students re-adapt to in-person learning. While schools in the county are seeing impressive retention rates across the board, students are often balancing classes with work and a now more complicated home life because of COVID.

“We did lose a couple of students but when your student population is small like ours is, even a couple of students can make an impact,” said Kerri Watson-Blaisdell, director of marketing and communication at UMFK.

After a year, colleges say they are grateful for the resilience shown by students and staff, and that some lessons learned in the pandemic might have to stick.

“That’s the kind of feedback I’ve gotten from students,” said Raymond Rice, president of UMPI. “They’ve really appreciated in the zoom environment, faculty starts class with “how is everyone?” which is not something you usually do...and I think we’ve learned a lesson that we want to do that moving forward.”

Students and colleges alike have shown endurance throughout the pandemic, but they’re staying optimistic about a possible return to normalcy in the fall.

