How serious is the threat of post-pandemic inflation?

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Inflation has been a buzz word surrounding the end of the pandemic. As we look toward economic recovery, some wonder if a quick acceleration could cause more problems, but UMFK’s Assistant Professor of Business, Mike Curran, says that pandemic recovery poses very little threat of inflation

“The big challenge is not necessarily worrying about higher prices, the big challenge is worrying about higher output and productivity as we try to wrestle our way out of the recession that was not necessarily created, but was accelerated, by the COVID pandemic,” said Curran.

The federal reserve has said any spikes we see in the upcoming months will be largely inconsequential, while companies like Walmart and Mattel warn about high labor expenses and material costs.

Curran says consumers’ main concern, for now, should be supporting industries severely hit by the pandemic. He says we may see a rise in prices this summer as people return to hospitality and tourism businesses, but mostly you’ll just have to worry about getting reservations at your favorite restaurant.

