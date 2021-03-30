Advertisement

Louvre puts art collection online with virtual tours

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (CNN) – This might make the Mona Lisa smile.

Her home, the Louvre, is going virtual.

The world-famous museum is taking its collection online for all to see.

It means no passport is required to check out masterpieces like the Venus de Milo.

There’s no doubt the global coronavirus pandemic played a role in the move for the Parisian museum.

Less than 3 million people wandered the spacious halls in 2020, down from nearly 10 million in 2019.

The virtual tours put more than 480,000 pieces of art on display on the museum’s website.

Louvre officials say the website is now more user-friendly and immersive.

You can even follow an interactive map of the exhibits, which is a close second to being there in person.

Viewing the art is free -- but images can’t be downloaded or shared.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
High winds leave thousands of Mainers without power Monday
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
A sweet and syrupy tradition was back this weekend
After 2020 canceled the annual Maine Maple Sunday, producers in Aroostook County were eager to continue this long-standing tradition
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free

Latest News

Signs, floral bouquets and tributes stand along side a police cruiser parked in front of the...
LIVE: Memorial service held to honor slain Colorado police officer
Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson said what was captured on the video was what Chauvin was taught in...
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was ‘begging for his life’
Authorities say wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of more...
Crews battling Black Hills wildfires hampered by strong wind
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
German cities suspend AstraZeneca vaccine use for people under 60
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2018 file photo, former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos leaves...
Court lets woman’s defamation suit vs. Trump proceed again