The Women’s Stride event highlighted the accomplishments in Women history but also recognize the inequality there still is

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In honor of Women’s History Month, the Boys and Girls Club of Presque Isle organized an event to highlight the accomplishments in women history but also recognize the inequality there still is. News Source 8′s Adriana Sanchez has the story.

People set out on a walk to honor Women’s History Month.

Cheyenne Cormier, Lead Event Organizer said, “The purpose of this event is to bring awareness to steps Women in our history have taken to get to this point and also bring awareness women are still fighting for their rights to have equality and be powerful.”

Saturday marked the first time for the ‘Women’s Stride’ event. The focus was to celebrate Women’s accomplishments and recognize the issues still affecting some communities.

“Well hence the mask that I’m wearing, missing and murdered indigenous women – is a problem within our community which is one of the reasons why we thought it was important to uphold this event to make people aware that it impacts our community,” said Jennifer Kiandoli, PR and Fundraising manager for the Boys and Girls Club.

The goal of the event was to bring a sense of unity to the community.

“I’m really hoping that after today people are feeling a desire to get together and organize and find other ways to uplift each other and of course and take steps forward as on but also individually so people can feel accomplished and a justice society,” said keynote speaker, Lillie Lavado.

At this event they were handed out free shirts with a strong message on it saying here’s to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.

Reporting in Presque Isle Adriana Sanchez NS8,

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.