To be Vacationland again, first need to be Vaccinationland

Maine CDC Director implores state residents to get COVID-19 vaccine.
If you are eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine, this is the week to get it.
If you are eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine, this is the week to get it.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - If you are eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine, this is the week to get it.

That message from Dr. Nirav Shah, the head of the Maine CDC, who is pleading with Mainers to get vaccinated.

As of Tuesday morning, there were many open appointments at clinics across the state.

It’s been a week since those 50 to 59 became eligible to be vaccinated.

Shah spoke to those in that age bracket saying the time is now.

“Vaccination is what puts us on the path to getting that road to normalcy, to being back to where we were before,” said Shah. “I think the bottom line is this, we all want to get back to being Vacationland, but first we have to become Vaccinationland, and this is the week to do it.”

Shah says in total, including the state’s allotment and what’s going to pharmacies, Maine is receiving more than 72,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine this week.

He would not comment on what the state might do next week if appointments to get vaccinated do not pick up.

