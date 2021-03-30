Advertisement

Two bodies found in Farmington home on High Street

The Medical Examiner’s office is expected to conduct autopsies on both men Wednesday
(Phil Anderson)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Police say two adult males were found dead inside a Farmington home this morning.

The bodies were discovered after Farmington Police were asked to check on the well-being of the two residents who live at the High Street home.

The Medical Examiner’s office is expected to conduct autopsies on both men tomorrow.

Farmington Police, State Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, and the Maine DEA are all part of the investigation.

