Versant plans service interruption in St. John Valley on March 31st

Work by Versant Power crews will continue at the Fort Kent Substation, with an interruption in service planned for 4:30 a.m. n March 31st.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -

Customers in nine towns in the St. John Valley region will be affected by planned maintenance at Versant Power’s Fort Kent substation on Wednesday, March 31st. The service interruption will take place at 4:30 a.m. and is expected to last about 30 minutes. Towns affected include: Allagash, Eagle Lake, Fort Kent, New Canada, Saint Agatha, Saint Francis, Saint John, Wallagrass, and Winterville. This planned outage is a continuation of the work to the Fort Kent substation on March 22nd. Maintenance and improvement work at the substations is necessary for Versant’s system reliability efforts.

