PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -While many are anxious to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, others are concerned that it may not be safe. Dr.’s are speaking out to calm the fears surrounding all three vaccines available. Here’s Megan Cole with one doctor who breaks down the facts vs fiction.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are filling, but some are still reluctant to get their vaccine due to concerns it isn’t safe.

“I’ve heard something about people thinking it alters their DNA, this is simply not true it has nothing to do with your DNA the vaccine is a messenger RNA. We have messenger RNA being made in ourselves all day long all it does, the reason it’s called messenger RNA its basically like a little note instructions telling yourselves how to function and what to do. Both the Pfizer and the Moderna are MRNA vaccines and they are sending a message to yourselves telling it to make the spike protein for the virus.”

Dr. Gallagher says that people are fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or moderna vaccine or one dose of the J and J. She says that fully vaccinated people can still get COVID-19.

“Still occasionally someone who is vaccinated will get COVID but they are all equally effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID. There have been no hospitalizations or death in vaccinated person from COVID.”

She says that in April, ages 16 and up will be able to get the vaccine, but only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and 17 year olds.

“People need to keep in mind that the Pfizer vaccine is the only one that’s approved for 16 and 17 year olds so if you’re trying to access a clinic for moderna or for janssen for your 16 or 17 year old and they tell you its not…..(inaudible) vaccinate you it’s because that vaccine is not approved yet for that age group and all of the vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen are doing ongoing trials in younger patients so that hopefully by sometime this late summer or fall we’ll be able to start vaccinating those groups too once that data comes in from those trials.”

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, visit Maine.gov/covid19/vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.