FARMINGTON, Maine

Cooperative Extensions in Maine and New Hampshire will kick off a six-part spring gardening webinar series on April 14th, with the first presentation on a favorite spring green. In this week’s County Ag Report, Kathy McCarty explains what’s in store for participants.

Fiddleheads are a spring tradition, but do you know how to tell an ostrich fern, or fiddlehead, from other ferns? If not, an upcoming Cooperative Extension webinar with Dave Fuller will tell you how.

“We’ll learn something about identification of the proper fiddlehead, the one to harvest, how to harvest it sustainably, and how to cook it safely to avoid any kind of complications from undercooked fiddleheads,” says Dave Fuller, Agriculture, and Non-Timber Forest Products Professional.

Fuller says not all ferns are safe to eat. In fact, at least one is known to cause cancer.

“Bracken ferns are carcinogenic, and we don’t really know enough about the other ferns and their edibility or lack thereof, such that we just recommend eating the ostrich fern fiddlehead and not the other fern sprouts that come up in the spring,” says Fuller.

One of the first spring greens, filled with nutrients, pickers are often tempted to pick every bud they come upon. But doing so can be detrimental to the plant.

“Ostrich ferns are not like asparagus really at all, and so they only have a finite number of buds that have not been released, and so when you overharvest, it exhausts the plant so they can’t photosynthesize and save up food for the following year. So overharvesting on a regular basis weakens the plant such that it just dies,” says Fuller.

Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the first in a six-part spring gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through June for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. Fiddleheads: A Spring Tradition will be held April 14th from 6 to 7:15 p.m. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099, or email extension.gardening@maine.edu.

