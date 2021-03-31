From Spud Speedway to Victory Lane

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WAGM) -Aroostook County was a hotbed for racing for many years. Race nights at Spud Speedway saw huge crowds watching drivers from both sides of the border battle to the checkered flag.

Jon Bennett who now lives in North Carolina and has had a lot of success on the IMSA distance racing circuit attended his first races at Spud Speedway.

Jon Bennett: ”When I was a young child maybe six or seven years old and all the stock cars in Caribou and Presque Isle outside the gas stations Thursday afternoon and Friday night. Asking my parents lots of questions they took me to Spud Speedway one Saturday night back in the early 70′s and I was hooked. I loved it the noise and lights and cars was amazing and I would say that was my start.”

Spud Speedway has not had as much success over the past few years and currently and has no plans of re opening for weekly races. Bennet would love to see the track return to prominence as a hub of stock car racing.

Bennett:” I hope one day if Spud Speedway is still standing and ready for action I would love to see the heyday return to Sped Speedway.”

Bennett says that he has spent a lot of time with Tom Hale who has spent hundreds of hours promoting racing and doing repairs at the track.

Bennett:” I would love to drive there someday. Tom has been threatening to get me in a car and I would love to do that.”

Bennett has had a lot of success in IMSA racing. His team Core Autosports recently won their class in the 12 Hours of Sebring event. On Wednesday night we will talk to the driver about his success and learn more about IMSA.

