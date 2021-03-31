Hobbyists are tapping into backyard maple syrup

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The pandemic has inspired plenty of DIY projects, and during maple season some are tapping into syrup.

A combination of Maine maple season and the pandemic has inspired the creation of at-home sugarhouses.

“We’re seeing an influx in small producers, families, making maple syrup because they’re home and they don’t have a lot to do and its fun things to do with the kids,” said Kristi Brannen, co-owner of Spring Break maple syrup.

Brannen said that people are making syrup in their own backyard. Ronnie Jandreau has been making his own syrup for years, and recently he’s seen other locals get into tapping, including his son.

“Last year we had a family day right here, where all the grandkids came and the adults were here and we had a cookout and then we had taffy on the snow,” said Jandreau. “And that was during COVID.”

He said all you need to start are spouts and buckets, and you can boil the sap at home.

“You never know,” said Jandreau. “This is an addiction. Once you get started, it can roll into more than what you started with.”

Jandreau said it gives him a chance to be outdoors, and that anyone who wants to pick up the art of syrup making just needs to find a few trees.

