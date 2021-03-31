Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, 251 new cases

COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 251 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and five new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 743.

The 251 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 50,504.

The Maine CDC said 265,887 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 19.78% of the population.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,400.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 743
  • Total cases: 50,504
  • Confirmed cases: 38,711
  • Probable cases: 11,793
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.66%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.9%
  • Currently hospitalized: 78
  • Patients in intensive care: 24
  • Patients on ventilators: 7

