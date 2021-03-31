Advertisement

Maine Lobster Festival cancelled due to pandemic

The Lobster Fest draws thousands of people each year
(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the second year in row the Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland is cancelled.

Festival organizers announcing on Facebook board members believe the safety of the community, volunteers and guests are too important right now to hold the event.

The Lobster Fest draws thousands of people each year.

They it too risky right now during the pandemic, because of the way their event is setup.

After looking at dozens of other options, organizers say they are now shifting their focus and already planning for 75th anniversary next year.

