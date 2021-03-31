Advertisement

Maine’s correctional facilities begin vaccinating prisoners, inmates against COVID-19

So far, 125 inmates and prisoners have received doses across Maine’s correctional facilities
(AP)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Inmates and prisoners at Maine’s correctional facilities have started to receive doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson from the Maine Dept. of Corrections said on Wednesday.

So far, 125 inmates and prisoners have received doses across Maine’s correctional facilities, the spokesperson said.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said they began vaccinating eligible inmates at the county jail on Wednesday. So far, 11 inmates have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All of them are over 50, Joyce said. There are approximately 75 eligible inmates at the jail, Joyce said.

Currently, only Mainers over 50 are eligible to receive a vaccine.

