MMA assists towns in filling vacancies

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EASTON, Maine (WAGM) -

In recent weeks, the towns of Mars Hill, Frenchville, St. Agatha, and Caribou have found themselves in the market for a new managers. Kathy McCarty has more on the growing number of vacancies and what the Maine Municipal Association is doing to help fill openings.

Communities across the state, including here in Aroostook, are looking for new managers. Jim Gardner, President of the Maine Municipal Association and Easton Town Manager, says a joint vision is the key for those who remain in that role for years.

“I know their vision, I know the way they want to go. That’s why I’ve been able to stay here for 10 years, it’s because we’re on the same page,” says Jim Gardner, President of the Maine Municipal Association and Town Manager of Easton.

He says a manager can be the most effective person in municipal government, but not without the support of their council or board.

Gardner says, “You have five members that you work for, you have seven members that you work - whatever that is, three new members come on and they have a whole different direction they want to go in, and you’re not playing - you’re not playing school the right way, then we want to go in a different direction.”

MMA has a recruiting department to help towns fill municipal positions.

“You can come down and we’ll assist the town. We’ll go out, we’ll find your applicants, we’ll do the - you know, we do that whole consulting, if you will, and walking through that to find the right candidate that will fit that - that will fit that community,” says Gardner.

Gardner says the organization also hosts a variety of training sessions and educational opportunities for municipal positions, from town managers to clerks. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

